11. Kings County Distillery (Brooklyn, New York) Learn more

Kings County Distillery is one of several makers of spirits to help jumpstart a burgeoning industry within New York City itself. Offerings are presently focused on moonshine, bourbon, and a collaboration with Mast Brothers Chocolate. The distillery offers tours of the facility, located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, on Fridays and Saturdays.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!