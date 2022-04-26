12. Woodford Reserve Distillery (Versailles, Kentucky) Learn more

Located in Versailles, Kentucky, the Woodford Reserve Distillery was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2000, and a renovation was completed in early 2014. It’s home to some very tasty bourbon. Woodford Reserve offers a number of options, from a general-interest tour offered seven days a week to more specialized tours offered less frequently.

