17 Best Distilleries in the U.S. That Are Worth the Road Trip

Woodford Reserve Distillery (Versailles, Kentucky)
12. Woodford Reserve Distillery (Versailles, Kentucky)

Located in Versailles, Kentucky, the Woodford Reserve Distillery was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2000, and a renovation was completed in early 2014. It’s home to some very tasty bourbon. Woodford Reserve offers a number of options, from a general-interest tour offered seven days a week to more specialized tours offered less frequently. 

