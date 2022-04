14. Garrison Brothers (Hye, Texas) Learn more

Located in Hye, Texas, Garrison Brothers has a focus on high-quality bourbon, with a vintage-based approach. The distillery is located just over an hour west of Austin. Tours of their facility, which include a whiskey tasting, are offered five days a week, with reservations required on Saturdays.

