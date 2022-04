15. Stitzel-Weller Distillery (Louisville, Kentucky) Learn more

For a more historic look at the way whiskey is made, tours of Louisville’s Stitzel-Weller Distillery offers visitors a chance to see a significant structure in the history of bourbon. The distillery first opened in the mid-1930s, and was renovated in 2014. Tours, which include a whiskey tasting, are held Wednesday through Sunday.

