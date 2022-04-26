16. Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery (Gardiner, New York) Learn more

Located two hours north of New York City, in the town of Gardiner, New York, Tuthilltown Distillery has embraced the historical legacy of the region. The distillery collaborates on rum with the Huguenot Historical Society of New Paltz and carries Hudson Whiskey products as well. Drop in for tours on the weekends; the tasting room is open all week.

[hudsonwhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!