17. Triple Eight Distillery (Nantucket, Massachusetts) Learn more

Nantucket is home to historical structures and a vast literary and cultural legacy. It offers some of the most scenic landscapes you’re likely to encounter in the northeastern United States. It also happens to be the homeplace of some acclaimed whiskey. Triple Eight Distillery makes a variety of spirits, including bourbon and single malt whiskey. The operation—which also includes Cisco Brewers—offers regular tours.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!