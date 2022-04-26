2. St. Augustine Distillery (St. Augustine, Florida) Learn more

St. Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied settlement in America with its founding way back in 1565. While the city is filled with history and even has a 600-year-old tree called “Old Senator,” there’s also an award-winning distillery. The best part? St. Augustine Distillery offers free tours and tastings every day of the week. You’ll learn about the distillation process, smell the “sweet mash,” and even try a few signature cocktails.

