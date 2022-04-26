4. High West Distillery (Park City, Utah) Learn more

Some people travel to Park City, Utah, for skiing, snowboarding, and general winter adventure. But others travel to the city to visit High West Distillery. Maker of iconic whiskeys like American Prairie Bourbon, A Midwinter Night’s Dram, and Bourye, High West offers tours at its state-of-the-art distillery. There’s also a general store and restaurant on-site, and even a saloon in the center of Old Town Park City.

[highwest.com]

