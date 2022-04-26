5. Jack Daniel Distillery (Lynchburg, Tennessee) Learn more

When it comes to whiskey road trips, it’s pretty difficult to leave out the massive, sprawling destination that is the Jack Daniel Distillery. Located in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the makers of the iconic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, have daily distillery tours. On top of that, there’s a restaurant called Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House and Restaurant for a bite to eat.

