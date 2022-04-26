6. Sagamore Spirit Distillery (Baltimore, Maryland) Learn more

Named for a nearby thoroughbred racing farm, this massive waterfront distillery opened in 2017 to usher in a new age of Maryland whiskey. Sagamore Spirit Distillery is known for its award-winning rye whiskeys. If you visit, you can take in an hour-long guided tour; attend a tasting; or have a drink at the on-site whiskey bar, Nineteen O’Nine.

