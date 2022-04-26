Travel

17 Best Distilleries in the U.S. That Are Worth the Road Trip

Westland Distillery (Seattle, Washington)
7. Westland Distillery (Seattle, Washington)

While many American whiskey distilleries pride themselves on bourbons and ryes, Seattle’s Westland Distillery takes more of a traditional approach with single malt whiskey (similar to single malt Scotch) taking center stage. The distillery offers 90-minute tours that take guests through the creation of its award-winning whiskeys. There’s also a tasting room that offers flights, cocktails, and small plates, and has indoor and outdoor seating.  

