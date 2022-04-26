7. Westland Distillery (Seattle, Washington) Learn more

While many American whiskey distilleries pride themselves on bourbons and ryes, Seattle’s Westland Distillery takes more of a traditional approach with single malt whiskey (similar to single malt Scotch) taking center stage. The distillery offers 90-minute tours that take guests through the creation of its award-winning whiskeys. There’s also a tasting room that offers flights, cocktails, and small plates, and has indoor and outdoor seating.

