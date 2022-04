8. Rabbit Hole Distillery (Louisville, Kentucky) Learn more

Opened in 2018, Rabbit Hole is a must-visit whiskey destination. Come for the award-winning bourbons and ryes, and stay for the distillery tour where, for one hour, you’ll learn about the full whiskey-making process beginning with a dram of Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon and ending with a tasting at the Overlook Lounge.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!