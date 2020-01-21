Asheville, North Carolina

Known for its vibrant art scene and historic architecture, Asheville is located in Buncombe County, on the western edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Home to hundreds of miles of hiking trails, a walkable downtown with a rich art scene, and countless swimming holes, Asheville is an ideal vacation destination for dogs and humans alike. If you make the trip to Asheville, a visit to the Blue Ridge Mountains is a must. Ranging from easy to difficult, there are so many hiking options in the famous mountains, some leading to view points, others to waterfalls. If you wish to take in the scenery without muscling it, visit the Blue Ridge Parkway and take in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the comfort of your vehicle. After taking in the sights, visit the historic downtown and enjoy one of the many pet-friendly restaurants or breweries. The 12 Bones Barbecue and Highland Brewing Company’s rooftop bar are both great choices. When it comes to pet-friendly accommodations, Asheville is in no short supply: Aloft Hotel, 1900 Inn on Montford, The Omni Grove Park Inn, Hotel Indigo, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville, Biltmore Estate, and Asheville Log Cabins and Vactation Rentals all welcome dogs.

