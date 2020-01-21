Bend, Oregon

Located on the eastern edge of the Cascade Mountains, Bend is situated along the Deschutes River and rings in as Central Oregon’s largest city. Once a thriving logging town, Bend has evolved into an outdoor lover’s paradise and is a hot spot for hiking, fishing, camping, rock climbing, biking, and skiing. In addition to being a jackpot for outdoor adventurers, Bend has one of the highest per capita dog populations anywhere in the world and as a result, the city is incredibly dog friendly. Home to 51 miles of urban trails and 13 off-leash areas in city parks and national forest, Bend provides ample opportunity for getting outside with your dog. Popular walks include the Shevlin Park Loop and the Deschutes River Trail, both of which wind along the scenic river. Or, if you visit during the winter, Wanoga, Edison, and Kapka Sno-Parks offer dog-friendly cross-country ski and snowshoe trails. If you and your dog prefer getting out on the water, rent a canoe, kayak, or SUP and take to the river. Or test your hand at fly-fishing, another popular Bend activity. If you’re in need of a flotation device for your furry friend, pick up a PFD from Ruff Wear, a Bend-based animal outfitter. In addition to outdoor activities, Bend is home to 40 restaurants that will happily accommodate you and your pup. Not only is Bend known as an extremely dog-friendly destination but it is also known for its beer, and as such, a number of breweries will welcome you and your dog: 10 Barrel, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., GoodLife Brewing, Crux Fermentation Project, Worthy Brewing, and McMenamins Old St. Francis School. When it comes to accommodations, there are a number of dog-friendly hotels in town as well a wide selection of campgrounds in the surrounding area.

