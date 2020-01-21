Denver, Colorado

Located in the South Plate River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains and just east of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is the state’s capital and its most populated city. Despite its size, the Mile High City is extremely dog friendly and includes a wide collection of dog-friendly hotels, restaurants, and hikes in the immediate area. Located just outside of the city are a number of incredible hikes, perfect for bringing along your four-legged friend. Ranging from easy to difficult, some popular hikes include the Red Rocks Trail, Platte River Greenway Trail, Plymouth Creek-Plymouth Mountain Loop, First Creek Trail, and Royal Arch Trail. If you feel like going on an adventure sans Fido, there are also a few companies in town that will take your dog on their own outdoor adventure while you do your own thing. When it comes to food, Denver has dining options aplenty, including a number of breweries and eateries that happily welcome dogs – our top pick would have to be The Watering Bowl. The tavern includes a 7,000 square-foot fenced dog park and their menu offers dog treats and even doggie cakes. When it comes to hotels, Hotel Teatro in downtown Denver takes the cake. The hotel has partnered with a nearby certified canine massage therapist to pamper your pup during your stay (human massage not included).

