Golden Isles, Georgia

Located on Georgia’s Atlantic coast between Savannah and Jacksonville, the Golden Isles includes the city of Brunswick as well as St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Little St. Simons and Jekyll Island. While most of the area has activities well suited for dogs – 65% of Jekyll island is untouched, making it a dog’s paradise. Due to the fact that most of the region is surrounded by water, visiting the beach is a popular activity. On St. Simons, dog-friendly beaches include St. Simons Island’s East Beach and Massengale Park and on Jekyll Island Driftwood Beach, Great Dunes Park, and Jekyll Island Beach are popular spots for dogs. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a sailboat and tour the island via water. In addition to the beach, the Golden Isles are home to a number of hiking trails – Alice Richards Botanical Trailis a hit among kids, families, and furry friends. In addition to beaches and hiking trails, the Golden Isles have a number of al fresco dining options that welcome dogs. Brunswick, St. Simons Island, and Jekyll Island all have a wide variety of restaurant choices for you and your furry friend, but Tortuga Jack’s and Sandcastle Café & Grille are consistently popular options. When it comes to dog-friendly accommodations, the Golden Isles have it all from luxury resorts to bed & breakfasts, as well as coastal campgrounds.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!