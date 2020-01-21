Santa Cruz, California

Situated on the northern edge of Monterey Bay, south of San Francisco, Santa Cruz is the largest city in Santa Cruz County. Home to breathtaking coastline and lush redwood forests, Santa Cruz offers so many adventure options, both on land and at sea. Dogs are welcome at a number of beaches in Santa Cruz, including Its Beach, Seabright State Beach, Twin Lakes State Beach, Mitchell’s Cove, and Sunny Cove. Frolic on the beach or if you’re feeling adventurous, hit the waves. Keep your eyes peeled for local legend, Skyler the surfing dog. If you’re pup isn’t up for surfing, paddling the harbor or the Elkhorn Slough for a more mellow option. If you’re dog isn’t keen on water, there are a number of dog-friendly hikes and walks in town: West Cliff Drive, Pogonip Open Space, and Henry Cowell Redwood State Park. After a fun day outside, you’ll want to find a spot to refuel and crash for the night. Santa Cruz County is home to over 40 pet-friendly accommodations and 20 restaurants perfect for you and your furry friend. If you’re feeling casual stop by Seabright Brewery or if you’re feeling fancy, visit one of the many pet-friendly wineries. When it comes to finding a place to rest your head, the Chaminade Resort & Spa, Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley, Ocean Echo Inn & Cottages, Hotel Paradox, and Beach RV Park Santa Cruz are all solid options.

