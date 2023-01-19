The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

1. Alabama: FarmLinks Golf Club at Pursell Farms Learn More

If FarmLinks isn’t the best kept secret in the country, it’s undoubtedly the best kept secret in the South. Grab a chilled apple (talk about Southern charm) beneath the loblolly pines and brace yourself for a world-class routing at this rambling 3,200-acre property an hour southeast of Birmingham, AL.

Your jaw will drop while watching your ball in flight against the distant Appalachian foothills at the fifth hole (aptly named Hang Time), a 210-yard par-3 that nosedives 172 feet to a portrait-perfect putting green. Historical markers on each hole reveal that Spanish explorers and Civil War soldiers marched through the grounds in the days of yore. Somewhere between walking up the 18th fairway and entering Old Tom’s Pub, you’ll realize that one round at FarmLinks just isn’t enough.

