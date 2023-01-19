The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

10. Georgia: Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters) Learn More

When you’re dealing with sticky Bermuda rough, the friendly fluff of Zoysia fairways, like those at this recently renovated Nicklaus layout, are a balm to any golfer’s soul. Located ninety minutes east of Atlanta, Great Waters delivers not only one of the finest lakeside stretches in America—its last eight holes skirt Lake Oconee’s idyllic waterside, offering a deluge of cove carrying shot opportunities—but one of the most entertaining back-nine routings in the country. After one lap around these immaculate azalea-laden grounds, you’ll be itching for a bonus eighteen.

