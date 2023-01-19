Travel

The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

View of Manele Golf Club at the Four Seasons Resort. best golf courses.
Manele Golf Club at the Four Seasons ResortCourtesy Image 11 / 50

11. Hawaii: Manele Golf Club at the Four Seasons Resort

By the time you make the turn at Lanai’s only 18-hole course, you’ll have run out of adjectives to describe this secluded oceanfront paradise. And that’s before Jack Nicklaus blows your mind with his cliff-hanging back-nine on the edge of Hulopo’e Bay, where every shot could have its own page in your 2023 golf calendar. Forced 200-yard carries over crashing blue surf aren’t exactly a salve for the ol’ handicap, but they do keep us honest. Mahalo for swinging away.

