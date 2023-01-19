The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

12. Idaho: Circling Raven Golf Club at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel Learn More

One of the country’s premier resort courses sits on tribal land, that of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, in the Idaho Panhandle. At Circling Raven, you’ll play your way through a maze of wetlands (where moose like to dine) and conifer-lined golden hills embroidered by native grasses. Not only is Circling Raven one of the most fun eighteens you’ll play in Idaho, it’s one of the best layouts in the entire country. Better yet, tee times can be had for as low as $89, making it one of the best bang-for-your-buck rounds in America.

