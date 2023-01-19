The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

13. Illinois: TPC Deere Run Learn More

The host course of the annual John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run offers amateur golfers the opportunity to tee it up where the pros play each summer. Short hitters, including Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker, have had a lot of success (and made a boatload of birdies) on this course’s many doglegs. Mother Earth, the 153-yard par-3 16th hole above the Rock River, isn’t a big poke, but greenside danger will punish the errant tee shot.

