The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

14. Indiana: French Lick Resort

A revamped 1917 Donald Ross layout where Walter Hagen won the 1924 PGA Championship? Um, yes please. Ross’ trademark undulating greens are on full display at the eighth hole, which drops six feet from back to front. For the resort’s best views and Indiana’s hilliest topography, you’ll also want to play the Pete Dye Course, which Dye originally sketched out on a napkin. If you wind up in one of his famous volcano bunkers, be sure to have your playing partner hit record before you take your next shot.

