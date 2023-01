15. Iowa: Spirit Hollow Learn More

Natural streams course their way through rolling terrain and groves of native oak trees at this former cattle ranch in Burlington, IA. Given the Midwest’s humid summers, it’s an anomaly to play on bent grass fairways in the midsection of America, especially in the Hawkeye State. The photogenic thirteenth hole is a snapshot waiting to happen.

