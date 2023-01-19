The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

16. Kansas: Firekeeper Golf Course Learn More

There’s nothing plain about this Great Plains golf course an hour’s drive from Kansas City. Owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, it’s touted as one of the top casino courses in the country. Standout holes include number nine, a lengthy par-4 inspired by Augusta National’s famous finishing hole, and the risk-reward 18th, where a double fairway entices players with a shortcut over a brush creek. For some of us, that’s code for “go for it.”

