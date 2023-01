17. Kentucky: Lassing Pointe Learn More

All hail the course that tips out just a hair over 6,700 yards. That’s the case with Lassing Pointe, located in northern Kentucky just across the state border from Cincinnati, OH. It’s county-owned, and the money you save with your $43-max greens fee can go toward a post-round tipple (or two) of Kentucky’s finest bourbon. You’re welcome.

