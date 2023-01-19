The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

18. Louisiana: TPC Louisiana Learn More

It’s always a treat to tee it up where the pros play. At TPC Louisiana, site of the annual Zurich Classic of New Orleans, you can walk the same fairways that host the PGA’s best each April. The stadium-style course sits on 250 acres of Mississippi River wetlands—in other words, it’s a swamp. There are alligators, pot bunkers (thanks, Mr. Dye), and old-growth cypress trees, including a stately 100-foot-tall cypress in the middle of the fairway on the drivable par-4 13th hole.

