The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

19. Maine: Sunday River Golf Club Learn More

Sunday River could make a case for the most scenic course in all of New England. Backdropped by the Mahoosuc Range, golfers are treated to stunning mountain scenery on every hole. Robert Trent Jones Jr. sketched its dramatic routing through the majestic hardwoods of Maine; the course gifts players with generous fairways but challenges them with tough greens.

The signature 14th hole, a lengthy par-3 protected by a mammoth waste bunker, plays into a Redan-style green. Translation: It’s well-defended, making par a hard-earned feat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!