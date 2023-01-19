The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

2. Alaska: Moose Run Golf Course Learn More

Situated off the Glenn Highway outside of Anchorage, AK, this military-run operation at the foot of the Chugach Mountains just so happens to be the northernmost 36-hole golf facility in the country. Golf season is short in the Last Frontier and options are limited—there are only twentysomething courses in the entire state—but what Alaska lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for with wild and rugged beauty. As you navigate your way over and around the shimmering Ship Creek, don’t be surprised if both moose and bears join your foursome.

