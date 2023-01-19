The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

21. Massachusetts: Crumpin-Fox Club Learn More

Hip name? Check. Diverse routing? Check. A-plus setting on the eastern edge of the Berkshires? Double check. The most notable hole here is certainly the lengthy par-5 eighth, which is guarded by woods and a giant lake that make it a tall task for even the biggest of bombers.

“Many a golfer’s ashes will be scattered over this hole,” advises the course website. “But well before they had intended to leave this vale of toil and sin.”

