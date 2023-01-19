The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

22. Michigan: Arcadia Bluffs Learn More

It’s Pebble Beach for less than half the price. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan, Arcadia Bluffs is often overshadowed by Whistling Straits, its high-ranking rival across the lake in Wisconsin. But don’t be fooled: This is one of the best public tracks in America in its own right. The layout is highlighted by enchanting windswept bluffs and the scenic back-to-back punch of Nos. 12 and 13, which are perched some 200 feet above the lake’s Caribbean-hued waters.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!