The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

23. Minnesota: Deacon's Lodge

This challenging woodlands course is named after the late Arnold Palmer’s dad. It rubs shoulders with multiple central Minnesota lakes and snakes its way through scenic wetlands and even swaths of sandy terrain—something visitors might not expect in this section of the country. There aren’t many flat lies out here, but there are views aplenty and bargain rates for a track of this caliber.

