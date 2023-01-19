The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

24. Mississippi: Mossy Oak Learn More

Over the Mississippi Black Prairie and through oak tree woodlands to a Gil Hanse masterpiece we go. The wide-open Scottish-style layout, designed by the 2016 Olympics’ course designer, ebbs and flows with the gentle surrounds of this Magnolia State tract. Dubbed “nature’s golf,” Mossy Oak’s minimalist routing makes for a graceful walk on a course you certainly won’t forget.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!