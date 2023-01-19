The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

25. Missouri: Big Cedar Lodge (Payne’s Valley Course) Learn More

If you were blindfolded, dropped on the first tee at Payne’s Valley, and asked to guess which state you were standing in, Missouri probably wouldn’t cross your radar. Big Cedar Lodge—a five-course golf destination in the Ozark Mountains—is inarguably America’s most en vogue golf trip, spurred by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris’ meticulous vision and Tiger Woods’ first stateside public-access design.

Payne’s Valley epitomizes what a day on the links should be and much more: roomy fairways that breed plenty of birdie prospects, imposing greenery as far as the eye can see, a luxe-rustic halfway house stocked with Big Cedar’s signature bison hot dogs, and a bonus island-green 19th hole beneath a 200-foot limestone outcropping (see above for a preview).

