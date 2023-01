26. Montana: The Wilderness Club Learn More

Three-time Masters’ champ Sir Nick Faldo co-designed this Treasure State gem located just a few minutes from the Canadian border. Here, peak conditions and snow-capped mountain vistas are the norm. Daylight extends past nine o’clock come summertime, making this Big Sky outpost in the northwest reaches of the state more than worth the long trek.

