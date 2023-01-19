The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

“If you build it, they will come” could very well be the slogan at The Prairie Club’s Dunes Course, where the design team of Tom Lehman and Chris Brands shaped a superb tribute to links golf in the heart of Flyover Country. It helps that the golf gods bestowed the Nebraska Sandhills with the ideal setting and soil for a golf architect’s dream. Expect firm fairways, fast greens, and knee-high fescue surrounding tactical bunkering—it’s a must-add for your bucket list.
