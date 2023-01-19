The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

28. Nevada: Cascata Learn More

Cascata, a Rees Jones design thirty minutes southeast of the Las Vegas Strip, lures golfers and high-rollers alike to its immaculate grounds in the craggy hills outside of Sin City. Italian for “waterfall,” Cascata welcomes players with an opulent Tuscan-style clubhouse and an up-mountain driving range aimed directly at a 418-foot canyon-carved waterfall; it cascades into a trickling river that snakes its way through the course. Rates at this lush desert oasis include a forecaddie. They’ll help you navigate its slick greens and snap an Insta-worthy shot of you at the stunning 157-yard seventh hole, which is wrapped by water inside a surreal red rock gorge.

