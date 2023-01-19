The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

29. New Hampshire: Omni Mount Washington Learn More

The White Mountains’ Presidential Range drew Donald Ross to New England in the early 20th century, and he completed the 18-hole Mount Washington Course in 1915. Brian Silva touched the property up in 2008, restoring bunkers and golden age Ross elements. The red-roofed Omni Mount Washington Resort is a grand ole hotel evocative of a certain Wes Anderson film; for a picturesque view of it, head to straight to the 11th tee box.

