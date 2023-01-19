The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

30. New Jersey: Atlantic City Country Club Learn More

Sure, we’d all love to score a tee time at Pine Valley, the perennial top-ranked golf course in the world, but us mere mortals will have to sniff elsewhere in the Garden State. Enter Atlantic City Country Club, one of the oldest golf courses in the country.

It was established in 1897, and is—wait for it—the “birthplace of the birdie.” Legend has it the one-under term was first uttered here on the 12th hole in the winter of 1903. “That was a bird of a shot!” a player shouted. Today, a plaque commemorates the moment. History aside, a spectacular round awaits you here, and it comes with beautiful Atlantic City panoramas.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!