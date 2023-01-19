The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

31. New Mexico: Paako Ridge Learn More

Paako Ridge is twenty-five minutes by car from Albuquerque, NM and tucked 6,500 feet above sea level—it’s bombs away in the thin air of the Land of Enchantment. You’ll need the extra length (the course plays long no matter the tee box) as fairways climb steep foothills, but they lead to buttes with incredible vistas of the Sandia Mountains (we’re looking at you, No. 17). Of the 27 holes here, no feature is more interesting than the fourth, where a 100-plus-yard green is a shoo-in to be the biggest putting surface you’ll ever encounter.

