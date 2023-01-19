The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

32. New York: Bethpage State Park Golf Course (Black Course) Learn More

The Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Long Island is not merely the primo municipal golf course in America, it’s one of the most intimidating anywhere. Consider this your pre-warning before the official (and famous) warning sign on the first tee advising it to be played by “highly skilled golfers” only.

Tiger Woods conquered it at the 2002 U.S. Open; Brooks Koepka took home the Wanamaker Trophy there in 2019. Both fit the talent bill. For the rest of us, we’ll have to grow to love blind tee shots, uphill par-4s into blind greens, thicker-than-cabbage rough, and the virtuosic cross-bunkering laid out by A.W. Tillinghast. Otherwise, it’s a walk in the park, and a damn fun one at that.

