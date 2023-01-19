The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

33. North Carolina: Pinehurst No. 2 Learn More

The Village of Pinehurst, a nine-course golf mecca in the Carolina Sandhills, is billed as the home of American golf, a designation that’s tough to dispute. Donald Ross’ magnum opus, Pinehurst No. 2, is its crown jewel.

The course twists and turns through a rough-free cathedral of longleaf pines and a mélange of native hardpan sand. Each hole leads into devilish green complexes; playing them feels like trying to stop a ball on a turtle’s back. Not to be missed: The Cradle, Pinehurst’s nine-hole short course dubbed “the most fun 10 acres in all of golf.”

