The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

Expect steep hole-to-hole elevation changes and robust Midwestern winds at Jim Engh’s undulating design located outside North Dakota’s capital of Bismarck. While it’s never the preferred position to play from, you’ll want at least one go-at-it from Hawktree’s famed black sand bunkers that, from afar, resemble a Hawaiian beach. Technically, they’re filled with coal slag, a power plant byproduct that prevents sand traps from being blown out by the area’s notorious gusts.

