Travel

The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

View of Hawktree Golf Club in North Dakota. best golf courses.
50
Hawktree Golf ClubCourtesy Image 34 / 50

34. North Dakota: Hawktree Golf Club

Learn More

Expect steep hole-to-hole elevation changes and robust Midwestern winds at Jim Engh’s undulating design located outside North Dakota’s capital of Bismarck. While it’s never the preferred position to play from, you’ll want at least one go-at-it from Hawktree’s famed black sand bunkers that, from afar, resemble a Hawaiian beach. Technically, they’re filled with coal slag, a power plant byproduct that prevents sand traps from being blown out by the area’s notorious gusts.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Travel