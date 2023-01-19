Travel

The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

View of Fowler’s Mill golf course in Ohio. best golf courses.
50
Fowler’s MillCourtesy Image 35 / 50

35. Ohio: Fowler’s Mill

Death, taxes, and Pete Dye designing top-ranked golf courses—those are the three guarantees in life. Twenty-seven holes comprise this 50-year-old gem just outside Cleveland, OH, but it’s the Lake and River nines that produce the premier eighteen. Dye layouts are never short on fascination, and this entertaining ensemble in the Ohio countryside is a Buckeye State must-play.

