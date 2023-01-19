The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

📍 Karsten Creek Golf Club



16 years and counting. We’re excited to host 72 of the best junior golfers from all over the world in Stillwater, Oklahoma for the @AJGAGolf PING Invitational. #PINGInv #PlayYourBest pic.twitter.com/qYc332P8G2 — PING GOLF (@PingTour) October 7, 2022 36 / 50 Learn More

As the host course to the Oklahoma State University golf teams, this track isn’t suited for beginner golfers—it’s difficult, very difficult—but sometimes, the allure lies in the challenge. Tom Fazio shaped it to test the best collegiate players in the country. Your scorecard will likely resemble a piece of abstract art by round’s end, but the damage is worth the experience. Nos. 17 and 18, which wrap around the Stillwater Creek Reservoir, might be the toughest closing duo anywhere.

