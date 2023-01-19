The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

37. Oregon: Pacific Dunes Learn More

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is the purest links golf experience outside of Scotland and as close as it gets to a stateside golf pilgrimage. It’s the only destination in the world with five Top 100 courses on the same site—no small accomplishment for a place born in 1999.

Picking your favorite course is like choosing your favorite Beatle, but Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak masterpiece, tops the rankings with its unconventional routing. It features inland holes and ocean holes spread between native Oregon shore pines and towering dunes. Being at Bandon is a thrill in and of itself, but it gets even better if you pack your knock-down game. It’ll come in handy at Pacific’s 13th hole, one of the best par-4s on the planet—it plays dead into the prevailing wind.

