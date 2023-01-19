The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

38. Pennsylvania: Mystic Rock at Nemacolin Learn More

Wrapped by the Allegheny Mountains, another Pete Dye treasure beckons players to the Laurel Highlands of southwest Pennsylvania. Like any land touched by the Bury Me in a Pot Bunker author, this, too, is a championship-caliber test—it hosted the now-defunct 84 Lumber Classic for multiple years. Note to self before you tee off: Golf is meant to be fun, and to ensure said fun at Mystic Rock, be wise and jump one tee box closer. Capeesh?

