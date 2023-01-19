The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

39. Rhode Island: Newport National Golf Club (Orchard Course) Learn More

Located on the grounds of a former nursery, this links-style track in America’s smallest state will, remind you of a romp along the Irish coastline thanks to its Atlantic Ocean views, knee-high fescue, and gorse-like shrubbery. The foliage has a purpose: The course is a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. While you’re walking between holes, keep an eye out for birds that frequent the course’s nest boxes and treelines.

