The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

4. Arkansas: Mystic Creek Golf Club

Any course architect who starts and finishes players on par-5s is immediately added to the Christmas card list. In tiny El Dorado, AR, not far from the Louisiana state line, Mystic Creek Golf Club shines, one through eighteen, across a vast swath of cathedral pines reminiscent of a certain course in Georgia that awards green jackets (even the clubs’ logos are similar). Like Augusta, Mystic Creek’s pure Bermuda grass greens feature lots of slopes, so make sure to warm up on the practice green before your round here.

