The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

40. South Carolina: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Learn More

Pete Dye’s chef d’oeuvre, the Ocean Course is a utopic mishmash of coastal dunes, live oaks, and golden marshes. It has also accomplished a lot since its 1991 debut. That year, it hosted the legendary “War by the Shore” Ryder Cup, which ended in an American victory. In 2012 and 2021, respectively, it crowned Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson PGA Champions. Aside from golf, it also landed on the silver screen in 2000, when the Robert Redford-directed The Legend of Bagger Vance brought Will Smith, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron to Kiawah’s coastline (stream it before you visit to tap into that Lowcountry magic and to collect a swing tip or two).

Today, the Ocean Course is a top-ten staple on public course lists, thanks in part to Dye’s better half, Alice, who had the idea to raise the tee boxes and fairways for better Atlantic Ocean views. Oh, and pack your wind game. When the breeze is up, it’s as stiff of a test as it gets. Regardless, Kiawah is one of the best walks in America.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!